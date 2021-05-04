Day after Chamarajnagar tragedy, oxygen shortage reported from many places in Karnataka

Shortage of oxygen was reported from several hospitals in Karnataka on Tuesday, with at least three hospitals in Bengaluru raising concerns over the issue. This comes a day after 23 Covid patients had died in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district allegedly due to oxygen shortage on Monday.

Chaitanya Medical Centre in Yelahanka said there was an oxygen crisis on Monday due to which they had to shift all their Covid patients to various others hospitals in the city.

Medax Hospitals in RT Nagar in the city had also said that they had faced shortage of oxygen. The hospital authorities had written to relatives of Covid patients admitted there asking them to make other arrangements due to shortage of oxygen in their hospitals. “This is to inform you that we are running out of oxygen supply. We are unable to provide oxygen care for the patient. We have been informed since May 1 (6 pm). We will shortly run out of oxygen by 5 pm on May 3. Kindly arrange for beds in different hospitals. We regret this situation,” Dr Srihari R Shapur stated in the letter.

Rajmahal Vilas Hospital in Sanjaynagar had written a letter to the Bengaluru civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), saying that the vendor company was not supplying oxygen despite repeated requests by the hospital. There were 30-plus Covid patients in the hospital who required oxygen, the letter stated.

Some hospital managements in Kalaburagi and Belagavi districts in North Karnataka had reportedly asked patients to bring oxygen cylinders with them. However, newly appointed district in-charge minister of Kalaburagi, Murugesh Nirani, said there was no oxygen shortage and two deaths, which were reported from the district on Monday, were not due to the lack of oxygen supply.

Bengaluru Rural Congress MP D K Suresh, in a video statement, expressed concern over the lack of oxygen at Rajarajeshwari Medical College on Mysuru road. In his video message, he has asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to make arrangements for oxygen for the Covid patients admitted in hospitals across the state.

On Monday after the Chamarajanagar tragedy, Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa held a meeting with six gas manufacturing companies — JSW Industrial Gases Ltd, Bhoruka Gases Ltd, Praxair India Ltd, Universal Air Products Ltd, Air Water India Ltd and Inox Belloxy Bellary. According to the Chief Minister’s office, Yeddiyurappa directed them to ensure uninterrupted and timely supply of oxygen to hospitals.