Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru Airport gets 10 emergency oxygen generators; Karnataka issues Covid-19 guidelines for apartments, offices and educational institutions

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: In the wake of the gradual rise of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru since June 10, the Karnataka health department on the recommendation of the state-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Tuesday issued guidelines for testing, isolation, treatment, and quarantine for clusters in apartment buildings, offices, and educational institutions other than schools up to Class 12.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale was reported in parts of Madikeri Taluk in Kodagu(Coorg) district and a few areas in Dakshina Kannada at 7.45 am. According to Kodagu deputy commissioner BC Satish, this is the third such earthquake being reported in a week’s time in the district. The first quake was reported on June 23 measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Hassan district and tremors were felt in a few Madikeri and Kushalnagar Taluks.

Just days after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Girinath tried to end the Idgah maidan ownership controversy by stating that the property belonged to the Wakf board, BJP leader NR Ramesh Tuesday alleged that Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan ‘arm-twisted’ the civic body over the issue.