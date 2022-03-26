Oversight by chief secretary’s panel for projects in Karnataka budget

The Karnataka government has for the first time constituted a committee headed by the chief secretary for the effective implementation of programmes announced in the budget.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday the committee will make sure work orders are issued for various projects, in coordination with departments and with the finance department’s consent. It will thus oversee the implementation of the budget proposals, he said, adding that the panel will also get early clearances for the projects.

Bommai said that preparations are in full swing under the leadership of Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani for the Global Investors’ Meet to be held in November. “We are aiming to attract huge investments,” he said.

According to the chief minister, Karnataka has occupied the number one spot among the states in the country in attracting foreign direct investment in the past three quarters of the financial year. “It shows the confidence of the foreign investors in Karnataka,” Bommai said.