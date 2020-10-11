Overnight downpour leaves Bengaluru flooded, residents in dark; IMD warns of more rains in next 2 days

Whitefield Main Road at Hagadur was among the several streets that were flooded. [Source: Twitter/@muralig_wr]

Several areas in Bengaluru continued to remain inundated and experience power outage due to the overnight heavy downpour on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast rain for two more days.

“Rain/thundershowers very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 19 degree-Celsius respectively for the next 48 hours,” the weather body said in its daily bulletin.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), rainfall of up to 83 mm was recorded in Bengaluru Urban district.

Whitefield, BTM Layout, Silk Board, HBR Layout, Gurappanapalya, Hongasandra, Mangammana Palya, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Thanisandra, Ejipura, and HSR Layout were among the areas that experienced water logging.

Kadugodi recorded the heaviest downpour with 76 mm of rain, followed by Guttahalli (28.5 mm), HSR Layout (26.5 mm), and Dasarahalli (22.5 mm). The water logging resulted in traffic snarls in areas such as Majestic, Silk Board, Cunningham Road, Bannerghatta Road, and Shantinagar Double Road on Saturday.

As many as seven incidents of tree felling, including one on an electric pole near the road adjacent to the Karnataka Housing Board headquarters, were received by the BBMP control room. “Two cases of tree felling were reported from Malleshwaram and one each from Rajbhavan Road, Sena Vihar in Kammanahalli, Tannery Road, and JP Nagar. Our teams have rushed to the spot to clear the area,” an official from the control room told indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, the power cut left several senior citizens distressed during the weekend.

Raghavendra R, a freelance digital marketing professional residing in Teacher’s Colony, Koramangala, said, “While we boast of living in India’s technology hub, a slight trace of rain leaves us without electricity for hours. This trend along with BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company)’s unresponsive behaviour left us without electricity for around three hours.”

Other areas that experienced electricity issues included NGEF Layout, Nagarabhavi, Nanjappa Layout, Jalahalli, Venkateshamappa Layout, Chamundi Nagar, RT Nagar Post, and Ganga Nagar.

