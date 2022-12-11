scorecardresearch
Overcast conditions, light rain likely in Bengaluru till Wednesday: IMD

Surface winds will be strong during the next few days, with the temperature hovering between 25 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The forecast has predicted widespread rainfall in Bengaluru Urban and surrounding districts, along with the coastal districts of Karnataka till Tuesday. (Representational)

Overcast conditions along with light showers are expected to continue in Bengaluru city and surrounding districts until Wednesday, according to the weather forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The effect of cyclonic storm Mandous will weaken during the course of the week, after which clear skies are likely in Bengaluru. Mist has also been forecast in some areas during the next few days. Surface winds will be strong during the period, with the temperature hovering between 25 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

According to Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Cell, 64.5 mm of rainfall was recorded at Kottegepalya in Bengaluru Urban district on Sunday. Other parts of the city too received light to moderate rainfall. Compared to the continuous drizzle recorded Saturday, light showers were sporadic in nature Sunday.

The forecast has predicted widespread rainfall in Bengaluru Urban and surrounding districts, along with the coastal districts of Karnataka till Tuesday. Rainfall is expected to be fairly widespread on Wednesday and scattered showers are likely on Thursday.

Also Read |Mandous dissipates, no large scale damage in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru had already set the record for the wettest year ever by October this year after receiving around 1,704 mm of rainfall. The total rainfall for the city is expected to reach close to 2,000 mm by the end of December 2022, due to good rainfall even in the northeast monsoon season.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 07:40:00 pm
