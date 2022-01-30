Over 52% of Karnataka’s active coronavirus cases in Bengaluru city

On Sunday Bengaluru Urban reported 11,938 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, Mysuru reported 2,322 cases and 10 deaths and Dharwad reported 1,356 new cases and one death.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 28,264 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths. The test positivity rate in the past 24 hours was 16.38 per cent.

According to the health and family welfare department, the number of active cases in the state has reached 2,51,084, and 1,115 of them were caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of active infections, 1,32,171–which amounts to 52.6 per cent of the state’s total–followed by Mysuru (11,947 cases) and Tumakuru (9,790), among other districts.

On Sunday Bengaluru Urban reported 11,938 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, Mysuru reported 2,322 cases and 10 deaths and Dharwad reported 1,356 new cases and one death.

A total of 29,244 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.