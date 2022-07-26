Over 3,600 sites identified for creation, restoration of waterbodies in Karnataka: Union minister

As many as 3,666 sites have been identified for creation and renovation of Amrit Sarovars (ponds and lakes) in Karnataka as a part of Mission Amrit Sarovar launched on April 24, said Minister for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu in response to a query from Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on July 21.

Tudu added work has been completed in 90 of the identified sites and is underway at 1,474 sites. The mission is to create and restore at least 75 ponds in every district of the country by August 15, 2023.

As many as 28 lakes from Bengaluru have been identified for restoration under the initiative. Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar had in April visited the Kempambudhi, Gubbalala and Mestripalya lakes in Bengaluru along with local MLAs, lake experts and citizens to inspect the waterbodies and discuss the way forward. The minister had met officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and had sought plans to rejuvenate the lakes.

An official of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on condition of anonymity said, “Silt which will be excavated from the lakes during the restoration works and used for infrastructure projects by us (NHAI). We have been asked to do so by the Ministry of Rural Development and rightly so since it will not only help us but also revive the water bodies in the regions which have a low water table.”

Tudu in his response also mentioned that as on July 18, 2,382 check dams under the MGNREGA programme have been completed and work on 41,640 is on in Karnataka.