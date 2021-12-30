Over 2100 acres of Bannerghatta National Park encroached, documents show

Meanwhile, the forest department is awaiting the transfer of more than 1,000 acres of revenue land which will be developed as an elephant corridor.

More than 2100 acres of the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) have been encroached and over 700 cases registered in connection with the same, official documents of the Karnataka Forest Department show.

Official records state that BNP is spread over 64,373.78 acres and comprises 13 reserved forests across the districts of Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Ramanagara. Anekal, Bannerghatta, Harohalli and Kodihalli are the four wildlife ranges which are part of BNP.

Officials told The Indian Express that in all these cases, not a single eviction has been carried out. “In Bengaluru Urban area, 1121 cases and in Bengaluru rural, 744 cases of forest encroachment have been registered by the department. Unfortunately, there are political interests involved which impedes our work to evict encroachments,” a senior forest official said.

In March 2020, the union environment ministry reduced the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the national park by 100 sq km. The original ESZ of the park was 268.96 sq km. The matter is presently in the Karnataka High Court.

A whistleblower on the condition of anonymity said that layouts, resorts, widening of the road and water bottling plants have come up in the ESZ of the park much before the environment ministry accepted the state government’s proposal to reduce the ESZ of the park by 100 sq km. He pointed out that the matter is anyway before the High Court and the government should evict encroachers.

Meanwhile, the forest department is awaiting the transfer of more than 1,000 acres of revenue land which will be developed as an elephant corridor. The officials from the forest department say that the land which is being surveyed adjoins BNP.

More than 2 lakh acres of forest area are reported to have been encroached in Karnataka.