Improvement in Oscar Fernandes’s health, say doctors

Doctors treating Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes at a private hospital in Mangalore said on Friday that his health has slightly improved, but he remains in the Intensive Care Unit. Fernandes suffered internal injuries after falling at his residence while doing exercises.

“Fernandes (80) continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit and our top team of experts is keeping a close watch on all parameters,” a doctor from the hospital told IndianExpress.com.

Senior Congress leaders, including state party chief D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and state working president Saleem Ahmed visited Fernandes at the hospital on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah said, “The doctors informed us that he (Fernandes) will be kept under observation for three more days, after which a decision on whether he should undergo surgery will be taken.”

Earlier, a close aide of Fernandes had said doctors were assessing the feasibility of performing a surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

Shivakumar said doctors and family members are confident he will recover. “His condition is not as serious as projected. He will recover soon and we are praying for it,” he said.

Shivakumar added that he apprised Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi of the treatment made available to Fernandes. “The entire party is praying for his recovery. He is a disciplined politician. We have decided to postpone party meetings and shall extend all support to him and his family,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of Fernandes’s relatives requested the public not to pay heed to rumours regarding his health. “Now is not the time for any negativity as we hope he will recover soon. The doctors are making all efforts to ensure his wellbeing and fast recovery. While we thank the party leaders and others for extending moral support to us at this juncture, we would also like to request people not to spread any rumours regarding his condition,” the relative said.