Karnataka: Oscar Fernandes remains critical, likely to undergo surgery

A few days after he was admitted to a private hospital in Karnataka’s Mangaluru following a fall at home in which he sustained internal injuries, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes is likely to undergo a surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

According to a close aide of the 80-year-old, Fernandes continues to be in a ventilator after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday. “However, he has shown slight improvement in hands and legs. A team of experienced doctors is observing his health condition. Senior experts including a neurosurgeon from Manipal will assess the feasibility of performing the surgery at least by Thursday evening,” the source told IndianExpress.com.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders including M B Patil, H K Patil and former Union minister B Janardhana Poojary visited the hospital and spoke to Fernandes’ family. After the visit, M B Patil said, “Party national president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi are in touch with his family members and have been enquiring about his health condition.”

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “The entire Party & People of Karnataka pray for the well being of Sh Oscar Fernandes, MP & the senior most leader of the party. To many of us, who grew under his shadow & wisdom, he is a father figure, who inspires us to work tirelessly everyday. Our prayers are with family.”

Fernandes had hurt himself while exercising at home on Sunday. However, he was diagnosed with internal injuries only on Monday when he visited a private hospital in Mangaluru for dialysis. “However, after a few tests, clots were identified which led to them shifting him to ICU,” a party member in the city had said earlier.