Opposition links CM Bommai’s Delhi visit to bitcoin ‘scam’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for New Delhi Wednesday with the Opposition claiming that the visit was linked to the alleged bitcoin cryptocurrency scam.

Bommai, who recently completed 100 days in office, is on a two-day visit, during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

The Opposition has been alleging that high-profile names, including ministers, BJP leaders and police officials, laundered slush money through bitcoin using hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who is under arrest.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said Bommai should “disclose the names” involved. “The BJP is in power at the state and Centre. All investigation agencies are in their hands,” he said, adding that the government should reveal Congress names too if involved. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said both the BJP and Congress were trying to hush up the case, and the scam first came to light when Siddaramaiah was CM.

Speaking in Delhi, Bommai denied any wrongdoing. “What is the irregularity? Who has done it? If these things are known, then a probe can be done. The ED is already investigating.”