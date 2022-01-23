Opportunity for 7,500 more cadets to join NCC in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

As the nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Independence, Karnataka will start 75 new units of the National Cadets Corps in schools and colleges and induct 7,500 more cadets into the force this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

The chief minister was speaking at a function held to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Bommai said the youth would have been more patriotic had the country identified leaders like Netaji, Chandrashekar Azad, Bhagat Singh as its “frontline freedom fighters”.

He said the state government would bear Rs12,000 expenditure on each of the new 7,500 cadets. The government would seek the defence ministry’s approval to bear the entire cost of augmenting the NCC. NCC units in high schools would be carried forward to colleges with plans to raise the number of cadets to over 50,000 from the current 44,000 cadets next year. “We need the approval of the defence ministry for this and we are confident of obtaining it,” he said.

The chief minister reopened Government Flying Training School with 75 seats after its modernisation, and launched a P2006T twin-engine aircraft as well as a heli-tourism project on the occasion. It has been decided to provide training for 100 pilot candidates. Bommai promised the government would provide land for building a full-fledged runway at the flying school.

Bommai said the youth empowerment department had initiated a slew of activities to instil a new enthusiasm among the youth to participate in sports and adventurous activities. Notable among them is a four-year adoption programme to train Olympics aspirants.

Stressing the importance of women’s security, the chief minister said women would be trained in self-defence in collaboration with police. Self-defence training programmes would be launched in schools and colleges.

Netaji’s Karnataka connect

The chief minister recalled Netaji’s connection with Karnataka on the occasion. “During the presidential election for the Congress committee when Mahatma Gandhi supported the candidature of Pattabhiram Reddy against Netaji, Siddappa Hosamani of Haveri, a senior Congress leader of the time from the Bombay province, had supported Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji later agreed to visit Dharwad on Hosamani’s request letter,” he said, narrating an episode he said he had heard from his father SR Bommai. He also recalled the huge respect he had witnessed for Netaji during his visit to the Netaji memorial in Japan.