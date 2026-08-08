‘Operation Mukta’: 24 Bangladeshis caught living illegally in Bengaluru

Twenty Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Bengaluru’s Electronic City division and four in the Whitefield division on Saturday during a police verification aimed at identifying illegal immigrants allegedly residing in the city.

The drive, part of the citywide ‘Operation Mukta’, involved police teams within the Electronic City division limits verifying 1,909 people at 29 locations. A total of 23 teams comprising 295 personnel were deployed for the operation.

The police said the 20 Bangladeshi nationals found staying without valid visas or documents in Electronic City are from Bagerhat and Khulna districts in the neighbouring country.

The verification involved checking identity cards, passports, visas and other documents. The details of those identified as foreign nationals are being sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further action, including deportation as per procedure.