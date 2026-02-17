‘Only 5-7 years left’: Rajnath Singh sets deadline for India’s first fighter jet engine

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India must develop its own fighter jet engines as countries around the world increasingly feel the need to be self-reliant in critical technologies.
While addressing scientists at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a DRDO unit responsible for developing aero engines in Bengaluru, Singh said that self-reliance on critical technologies has become more relevant in today’s world. “Supply chains are breaking, and new ecosystems are developing. Nations possessing indigenous critical technologies will remain safe, secure, and sustain themselves,” Singh said.
“We have made numerous attempts in the past to achieve expertise in the field of aero engines. Now, the time has come to complete those efforts. We cannot limit ourselves to only 5th-generation engines. We must begin the development of 6th-generation, advanced technologies as soon as possible,” Singh said.
Singh said aero engine development is a complex endeavour involving thermodynamics, materials science, fluid mechanics, and advanced mechanical engineering, and even developed nations often take 25-30 years to develop engines that meet the requirements of modern fighter jets. “We must assume that 20 years have already passed and we now have only 5-7 years left,” he added.
“We are rapidly moving towards the design and development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Research on them is the need of the hour. The use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and new materials is increasing. We must stay ahead of the curve,” the defence minister said.
An Indian effort to develop an aero engine, Kaveri, was delinked from the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) project in 2008 following long delays. The project, which had been temporarily abandoned, was revived in 2016 in collaboration with the French firm Snecma as part of fulfilling the offsets clause in the IAF’s purchase of 36 Dassault Aviation Rafale fighters.
GTRE is now conducting a joint study with the UK on aero engine development, and efforts continue with France to build aero engines under the National Aero Engine Mission.
“Both France and the UK are very advanced in aero engine technology. These collaborations will not only provide us with the opportunity to learn new technologies, but also help us to understand the challenges they have faced over the past decades,” he said.
The defence minister said the recent India-EU free trade agreement acknowledged India’s growing economic and political power.
The defence minister is in Bengaluru ahead of a scheduled visit by the French defence minister, Catherine Vautrin, for the sixth annual India-France defence dialogue, which will coincide with French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India.
