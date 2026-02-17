‘Only 5-7 years left’: Rajnath Singh sets deadline for India’s first fighter jet engine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India must develop its own fighter jet engines as countries around the world increasingly feel the need to be self-reliant in critical technologies.

While addressing scientists at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a DRDO unit responsible for developing aero engines in Bengaluru, Singh said that self-reliance on critical technologies has become more relevant in today’s world. “Supply chains are breaking, and new ecosystems are developing. Nations possessing indigenous critical technologies will remain safe, secure, and sustain themselves,” Singh said.

“We have made numerous attempts in the past to achieve expertise in the field of aero engines. Now, the time has come to complete those efforts. We cannot limit ourselves to only 5th-generation engines. We must begin the development of 6th-generation, advanced technologies as soon as possible,” Singh said.