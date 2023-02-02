Only 19% of encroachments in Bengaluru removed in past three years: water ministry

Only 19 per cent of waterbody encroachments have been removed since 2020 in Bengaluru, where floods wreaked havoc last year, the Ministry of Jal Shakti informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In reply to a question from Karnataka JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the ministry said that 597 encroachments were yet to be removed from the lakes and other water bodies of the state capital. In 2022-23, 696 encroachments have been identified but only 146 of them have been removed, the ministry said, adding that 125 court cases related to shifts in alignments were pending.

The data also shows that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not remove a single encroachment in 2020-22. The civic body has cited various factors including excessive rainfall in past few years, rapid urbanisation and encroachments for the flooding last year.

The ministry said demands for infrastructure like urban transport facilities, roads, special economic zones and IT parks had increased considerably, resulting in the depletion of groundwater and causing flooding. Primary and secondary drains of 859.9 km serve the BBMP area for storm-water drainage.

A report titled “Inventorization of Waterbodies in Bengaluru Metropolitan Area”, prepared in March 2018 by the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute, categorised 1,521 waterbodiesunder three categories: kere/lake (those with an area of more than 3 acres); katte/gokatte (1-3 acres); and kunte (less than 1 acre).

Over the years, 102 of 497 keres, 115 of 200 gokattes and 620 of 824 kuntes have fallen into disuse owing to low water inflows and siltation because of the degradation of catchment areas, eutrophication from sewage inflows, disposal of solid waste and lack of maintenance, according to the report.

As many as 837 disused water bodies constitute 11.17 per cent of the area. The remaining water bodies are used for fishing, cattle feeding, religious activities, washing and recreational activities, the ministry said. In August 2022, overnight rainfall flooded areas in Sarjapur and Outer Ring Road, affecting most companies in the IT corridor. It was found that the encroachments on the storm-water drains were leading to rainwater stagnation.

Advertisement

As per the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru received 370 mm of rainfall, only a little short of the all-time record of 387.1 mm, from August 1998. The Outer Ring Road Companies Associations, which represents all major IT and banking firms on the Outer Ring Road stretch, said the firms had lost Rs 225 crore because of the floods.

Box