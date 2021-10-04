One killed as heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, waterlogging reported in several areas

One person was killed in the wake of heavy rain in Bengaluru which left several areas inundated and uprooted trees in many parts of the city Sunday night.

BS Nagaraj Dhanya, former secretary of the Bangalore Hotel Association and Karnataka Hotel Association, was killed when his scooter rammed into a tree which fell on the road during the downpour at Jayanagar in the early hours of Monday. “He was very active in the hotel industry. This is a big loss,” said PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cloudburst triggered the downpour and Bengaluru may continue to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms for the next 48 hours. The IMD has declared a yellow alert, which indicates moderate rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, in Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban.

In Mahadevapura, a 10-foot-high compound wall of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) collapsed, but no casualties were reported.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received several complaints regarding waterlogging, flooded homes and uprooted trees from all over the city. Rajarajeshwari Nagar and West Zone were the worst-hit areas.

Four trees were uprooted in the East Zone and two in the South Zone. The control room logged seven complaints of rainwater entering residential premises in the East Zone, ten from the West Zone and three in the South Zone. It also received 15 complaints of water gushing into houses in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Areas like Koramangala, Ejipura, Malleshwaram, BTM Layout and Shantinagar witnessed traffic snarls in the evening due to waterlogging.

Jnanabharati received the highest rainfall of 98 mm on Sunday night, 91 mm was recorded at Nagarbhavi, 90 mm at Hampi Nagar, 78 mm at Nandini Layout, 67.5 mm at Hegganahalli, 64.5 mm at Maruthi Mandir, 58.5 mm at VV Puram, 53.5 mm at Rajarajeshwari Nagar and 48.5 mm at Dayananda Nagar.

The IMD said Bengaluru receives rain from June to September due to the southwest monsoon, followed by a secondary rainy season during November-December owing to the northeast monsoon.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru Urban recorded 1,082 mm annual rainfall in 2020 and Bengaluru Rural 956 mm. Last year, Kengeri received the highest rainfall of 185.5 mm.