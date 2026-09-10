Karnataka launches integrated mobility app, WhatsApp ticketing for bus travel

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The Karnataka government on Thursday launched the One Karnataka Mobility App, a unified digital platform for bus services from the state’s four road transport corporations —Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar launched the upgraded mobile application, KSRTC AWATAR 2.0, along with a new WhatsApp ticketing facility, during an event held at the Vidhana Soudha. The programme was held to mark 100 days of the Shivakumar government.
Officials said the app is designed to give passengers a simpler and integrated travel experience by consolidating services previously spread across separate systems.
The platform includes a secure login feature that lets passengers verify their identity, view booking history, and manage transactions in one place.
A unified grievance redressal system has also been built into the app, allowing passengers to file complaints related to any of the four transport corporations, track the status of their complaints, escalate unresolved issues, and monitor how each case is being handled.
In a phased rollout, the app will also introduce digital monthly passes, letting commuters book, receive, and manage passes online, with a QR-code-based validation.
Apart from the app, passengers can now book bus tickets for the services of all corporations except BMTC through WhatsApp by messaging +91 6364940880. The chat-based system walks users through the same steps as the existing online booking process—selecting the origin, destination, and travel date, choosing a suitable bus service, entering passenger details, and completing payment via UPI, cards, or digital wallets.
Once payment is confirmed, the e-ticket and booking confirmation are sent to the passenger over both WhatsApp and email.
Cancellations can also be handled entirely through WhatsApp. Passengers need to select the “Ticket Cancellation” option in the chat and provide their PNR number, registered mobile number, and the transaction password issued at the time of booking to complete the process.
The app is expected to serve as a foundation for a broader integrated mobility ecosystem, with plans to bring additional public transport and mobility services onto the platform over time.
Passengers looking for help with reservations can reach the KSRTC call centre at 080-26252625, which operates 24×7, or the AWATAR cell at 7760990034 / 7760990035 between 7 am and 10 pm.
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