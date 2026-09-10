Karnataka launches integrated mobility app, WhatsApp ticketing for bus travel

The app is expected to serve as a foundation for a broader integrated mobility ecosystem. (File Photo)

The Karnataka government on Thursday launched the One Karnataka Mobility App, a unified digital platform for bus services from the state’s four road transport corporations —Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar launched the upgraded mobile application, KSRTC AWATAR 2.0, along with a new WhatsApp ticketing facility, during an event held at the Vidhana Soudha. The programme was held to mark 100 days of the Shivakumar government.

Officials said the app is designed to give passengers a simpler and integrated travel experience by consolidating services previously spread across separate systems.