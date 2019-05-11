One arrested in Bangalore for not standing up during National Anthem before Avengers: Endgame show

Bangalore police arrested a 29-year-old for not standing up when the National Anthem was being played at a cinema hall in the city on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Garuda Mall, Magrath Road, in Central Business District(CBD) of the city when Jithin, a sound engineer who had come to the city from Australia a week back, had gone to watch English movie Avengers: Endgame.

Shashidar, inspector of Ashoknagar police station, told Indianexpress.com: “Based on the complaint from a person named Suman Kumar, we arrested Jithin under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act. He was released on station bail the same day.”

According to the police officer, on Tuesday, Suman Kumar along with his friends had gone to watch Avengers: Endgame. While the National Anthem was being played, Jithin who was seating next to Kumar remained seated. After the National Anthem concluded, Kumar asked Jithin why he was not standing for the National Anthem. This led to the heated argument between the two and Jithin started to abuse Suman Kumar.

According to the complaint by Kumar, Jithin allegedly used a defamatory word against the National Anthem. The theatre staff told the two to leave the hall since the argument was distributing other audience. On Wednesday, Suman Kumar lodged a complaint against Jithin in the Ashoknagar police station.

Meanwhile, Jithin took to Twitter and said, “I was assaulted and harassed by thugs at an @INOXMovies theatre.” he also put out a Reddit thread along with the tweet about the incident.

@ndtv @TimesNow @abpnewstv @IndiaToday I was assaulted and harassed by thugs at an @INOXMovies theater Heres the Reddit post.https://t.co/SW5rsgiEUL Now the mall came out officially denying anything happened. This is not right! Please share and retweet#BOYCOTTINOX — Jithin Chand (@jithknot) May 10, 2019

Playing the National Anthem at cinemas before every show was made compulsory in 2016 following a Supreme Court order. Only the differently-abled were exempted from standing up when the anthem was being played. However, in January 2018 the apex court modified the order, accepting the Central government’s suggestion to the effect. But cinemas across the country continue to play the national anthem before shows.