On the run for two weeks, Bengaluru acid attacker held from Tamil Nadu ashram

After searching for two weeks for the man who attacked a 24-year-old woman with acid in Bengaluru, police on Friday arrested the accused, Nagesh Babu, from an ashram in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district where he was staying in disguise as a saint.

“We will bring him to Bengaluru today night and may produce him before the magistrate and take him into police custody,” a source in the Bengaluru police told indianexpress.com.

The 34-year-old Babu, a resident of Hegganahalli in the city, runs a small garment factory. On April 28 the woman was climbing the stairs to her workplace in Sunkadakatte on Magadi Road when he allegedly splashed acid on her from behind. When the woman fell on the ground, Babu, who was wearing gloves, allegedly continued to pour acid on her even as she screamed for help. She is still battling for her life at a hospital in the city.

According to the police, Babu had stayed as a tenant at the house of the woman’s uncle for seven years and was stalking her. An M Com graduate, the woman had rejected Babu’s proposal and complained to her uncle, who then asked him to vacate the house a few months ago. Babu, however, continued to stalk her, the police said.

Police commissioner Kamal Pant had formed several teams to arrest the accused.