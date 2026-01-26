On the run after abusing municipal commissioner, Karnataka Congress leader Rajeev Gowda arrested

The Karnataka Police on Monday arrested suspended Congress leader Rajeev Gowda for allegedly abusing and threatening the Shidlaghatta municipal council commissioner over the phone for removing “unauthorised” banners put up in the town in Chikkaballapur district.

A police officer said that Rajeev Gowda had gone to Mangaluru in his car and boarded a train to Kerala after his conduct triggered outrage. But he was arrested while travelling to Goa and is now being brought to Chikkaballapur, the officer added.

An FIR against Rajeev Gowda was registered after Amrutha Gowda, the municipal council commissioner, filed a police complaint. She alleged that on January 12, Rajeev Gowda called her, used abusive language, demanded the banners be reinstalled immediately, and threatened civic staff. She added that he warned that he would mobilise people from multiple wards, incite unrest, damage public property, and obstruct city council functions. She said the call caused severe mental distress to her and her staff.