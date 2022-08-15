On Independence Day, BJP and Congress take out rallies in Bengaluru

The ruling BJP in Karnataka and the opposition Congress party will put up a show of their strength and patriotic fervour Monday on the occasion of Independence Day with two mega rallies in Bengaluru.

BJP workers will take out rallies from each of the 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru from 9 am and converge at the Kanteeerva Stadium for a mega rally to be addressed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former CM B S Yediyurappa and others.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Congress party will begin a march from the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station (the Bengaluru City railway station) at 2 pm and will walk to the National College ground in South Bengaluru for its own mega rally at 5 pm – to be addressed by party president D K Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and others.

The Bengaluru police have made arrangements to ensure that the timings of the two mega shows of patriotism do not clash. The police have also issued an alert for traffic congestion in much of the city on Monday due to the Independence Day marches by the political parties.

The Congress party is paying the metro fare for nearly 50,000 expected participants at its rally from the K S R Station and has encouraged them to join the afternoon rally by using the Bengaluru Metro.

Meanwhile, tight security has been arranged at the Idgah Maidan in the Chamarajpet area of the old city where revenue officials will hoist the Tricolour amid a controversy due to competing local interests between Muslim groups and right-wing activists to raise the flag at the disputed ground.

Two weeks ago, the state revenue department declared that the Idgah Maidan is government property and that ownership had not been transferred to the Wakf Board under whose purview the ground was earlier assumed to fall.

Advertisement

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok has said all decisions on the usage of the ground for religious and national occasions will be decided by revenue authorities.