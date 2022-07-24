On duty, two Bengaluru cops killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

July 24, 2022 2:09:18 pm
Three people, including two Bengaluru police personnel, were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district Sunday morning, according to officials. The Bengaluru police personnel were in Andhra in connection with a drug case and the car they were travelling in rammed into a divider between Chittoor and Tirupati around 5 am, the police said.
The deceased were identified as sub-inspector Avinash, 29, a native of Bidar and constable Anil Mulik (26), a native of Bagalkot. Both of them were attached to the Shivajinagar police station. While they died on the spot, the driver of the vehicle, Maxwell, a resident of Guntakal district in Andhra Pradesh, died later, the police said.
Another sub-inspector Dikshith L, 28, and constable Sharanabasava, 29, who were also in the car, sustained injuries and were shifted to Christian Medical College (CMC) in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore for further treatment, the police said.
After receiving a specific tip-off about contraband moving towards Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh, the officers were travelling in a private vehicle, said the police. According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on the highway at Putalapattu, they added.
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said: “The family members of the deceased and injured have been intimated and all assistance and support is being rendered to them. At this moment of sorrow, the Bengaluru city police stand with the families of deceased staff and officers.”
