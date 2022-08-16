Omicron sub-lineages continue to be dominant Covid strains in Karnataka

Omicron sub-lineages BA1.1.529, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, BA.5 continue to be the dominant Covid-19 strains in Karnataka, according to data shared by the department of health and family

Out of 1,300 samples genome sequenced in July, 1,279 were found to be infected with Omicron sub-lineages. Though ETA/Kappa/Pango were found in 26 samples, they constituted only 2 per cent of the total samples sequenced.

BA.2 is the most dominant sub-lineage, found to be present in 618 samples (48.50 per cent). While BA1.1.529 sub-lineage was found in 351 samples (27.55 per cent), BA.5, which was present in 112 samples till June, was found to be present in 279 samples in July and thereby constituting 21.89 per cent of the total samples sequenced.

Since March 2021, 15,293 samples have been sequenced. According to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the Delta strain and its sub-lineages were found in 4,626 samples sequenced between March 2021 to June this year. The other variants Alpha, Beta, ETA/Kappa/Pango were found in 156, 8 and 634 samples respectively. 9,869 samples were found to be infected with Omicron and its sub-lineages.

There has been an increase in the number of hospitalisations due to Covid in the state as 270 patients are in government hospitals across the state; 218 in general beds, 17 in oxygen beds, 33 in intensive care units (ICU) and 2 in ICU ventilator beds.

Meanwhile, 19 Covid clusters were found in the Mahadevapura zone of Bengaluru and two in the West zone of the city.

On Monday, 1,206 new Covid cases were reported taking the total number of active cases in the state to 10,475. Out of the total active cases, 6,951 are in Bengaluru. The weekly positivity rate is 6.59 per cent.