Omicron sub-lineages continue to be dominant Covid strains in Karnataka

August 16, 2022 1:08:00 pm
Omicron sub-lineages BA1.1.529, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, BA.5 continue to be the dominant Covid-19 strains in Karnataka, according to data shared by the department of health and family
Out of 1,300 samples genome sequenced in July, 1,279 were found to be infected with Omicron sub-lineages. Though ETA/Kappa/Pango were found in 26 samples, they constituted only 2 per cent of the total samples sequenced.
BA.2 is the most dominant sub-lineage, found to be present in 618 samples (48.50 per cent). While BA1.1.529 sub-lineage was found in 351 samples (27.55 per cent), BA.5, which was present in 112 samples till June, was found to be present in 279 samples in July and thereby constituting 21.89 per cent of the total samples sequenced.
Since March 2021, 15,293 samples have been sequenced. According to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the Delta strain and its sub-lineages were found in 4,626 samples sequenced between March 2021 to June this year. The other variants Alpha, Beta, ETA/Kappa/Pango were found in 156, 8 and 634 samples respectively. 9,869 samples were found to be infected with Omicron and its sub-lineages.
Subscriber Only Stories
There has been an increase in the number of hospitalisations due to Covid in the state as 270 patients are in government hospitals across the state; 218 in general beds, 17 in oxygen beds, 33 in intensive care units (ICU) and 2 in ICU ventilator beds.
Meanwhile, 19 Covid clusters were found in the Mahadevapura zone of Bengaluru and two in the West zone of the city.
On Monday, 1,206 new Covid cases were reported taking the total number of active cases in the state to 10,475. Out of the total active cases, 6,951 are in Bengaluru. The weekly positivity rate is 6.59 per cent.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
HSCAP Kerala +1 Second Allotment 2022 results released; here’s how to check
Shantaram: Apple TV+ debuts first look of the Charlie Hunnam-starrer series set in Mumbai, see picture
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home on August 15
KBC 14 question on Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta leaves him touched: ‘Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum’
NSE phone tapping case: HC seeks ED’s stand on bail plea by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Pandey
World Cup demand surge sees some Qatar landlords bump rents
J&K: Kashmiri Pandit killed, his brother injured in militant attack in Shopian
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn’t picked as India’s official selection instead
Can increase food price, why charge separately: Delhi HC to restaurants on service charge
Kerala HC refuses to stay ED summons to KIIFB
WPI Inflation India, July 2022: India’s wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows
Why you probably shouldn’t buy an iPhone 13 right now