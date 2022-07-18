Omicron grew rapidly to close to 100% by the end of January 2022 in Bengaluru, reveals study

Strand Life Sciences, genomics-based research and diagnostics company, said it has sequenced as many as 12,800 Covid-19 samples between July 2021 and June 2022, and identified more than 100 lineages circulating in Bengaluru. Presenting the insights from its Covid-19 genomic surveillance initiative of sequencing Sunday, the Bengaluru-based company its report shows that 44.4 per cent of the samples sequenced were Delta and its 75 sub-lineages.

“Delta and its sub-lineages were dominant from July to October 2021 and the first Omicron presence in India was detected in late November 2021. Thereafter, Omicron grew rapidly to close to 100% by the end of January 2022 and the Delta sub-lineages were no longer visible. There were a total of ~30 Omicron sub-lineages identified, of which BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.10, BA.3 were notable. BA.2 and its sub-lineages dominated from Jan to May 2022, while BA.1 and BA.3 also retained some presence. A small presence for BA.5 was detected in April and May 2022,” said the report.

It also mentioned that in June 2022, BA.2 and its sub-lineages continued to dominate. “BA.5 and its sub-lineages recorded substantial growth to 20% in Jun 2022 and appeared as the leading contenders to unseat BA.2 and its sub-lineages. BA.4 also appeared at 2%. Continued genomic surveillance in the coming months will determine if BA.5 and its sub-lineages are able to phase out BA.2 and its sub-lineages, as has been the case in some other parts of the world,” it said.

Strand Life Sciences sequenced samples from high-profile outbreaks in schools and colleges in Bengaluru. In November 2021, as schools and colleges reopened, a number of Covid-19 clusters were observed in Karnataka. Its analysis showed that sequences in these clusters were not related, reducing concerns of potential broader spread.

“RT PCR positive samples were collected from various laboratories in Bengaluru with permissions from the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). These samples were then sequenced and analyzed for variants and strains at Strand’s laboratories, and the findings were conveyed to the Karnataka State and BBMP public health officials in conjunction with INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium) labs like InStem, the key stakeholders for this project,” it added.

Dr Vishal U S Rao, Member of Genomic Surveillance Committee, Karnataka, and Director Head and Neck Oncology at HCG Cancer Hospital, said genomic surveillance has an important role to play in bringing the pandemic under control as new variants of the coronavirus continue to emerge. “In order to contribute effectively, we must continue to build tools and sustainable systems for genomic surveillance which can then be leveraged to other pathogens. We plan to continue sequencing of human SARS-CoV-2 cases to ensure that public health officials stay informed and implement appropriate measures,” said Rao.

Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner Health, BBMP, said “Genomic surveillance has played a central role in ramping up health infrastructure as well as in introducing new measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19. I would like to congratulate the entire team of Strand Life Sciences for undertaking this ambitious project and sharing key insights on SARS-CoV-2 variants”.

Dr Ashwath Narayan CN, Karnataka Minister of Higher Education, IT & BT said that a vital component of managing public health is keeping up with virus mutations and lineages. “We have taken active measures to encourage genomic sequencing to enable the detection of new variants proactively. This effort by Strand Life Sciences has played a significant role in understanding the spread and identifying relevant solutions to control the spread of the virus,” added the minister.

So far, Karnataka has reported 39,86,320 cases of Covid-19, including 18,19,445 infections in Bengaluru, according to the state health department.