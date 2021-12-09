scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Amid Omicron scare, Mangaluru airport sets up facilities to screen international passengers

🔴 Passengers will also be able to register for their tests using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor.

By: Express News Service | Mangaluru |
Updated: December 9, 2021 1:44:47 pm
People queue up at the RT-PCR test counter at Mangaluru International Airport. (Express Photo)

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) in Karnataka has put in place all measures to start screening international passengers amid the scare of the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The airport authority has set up a waiting area that can accommodate 123 passengers, four registration counters and four sampling booths, including one stand-by one, and 70 RT-PCR machines that will put out the reports within 30 minutes, a statement by the airport authorities informed.

Sanitisation and cleaning are being carried out at regular intervals in the testing areas. Passengers will also be able to register for their tests using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. MIA will also start the facility of online booking of RT-PCR tests.

The airport authority has set up a waiting area that can accommodate 123 passengers. (Express Photo)

The Karnataka government has already announced additional testing facilities at the international airports in the state with different categories of pricing.

“A strategy of rigorous screening and testing is mandated for international arrivals in view of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. Availability of a variety of tests ensures faster testing of passengers and better compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour in holding areas at airports,” the state health secretary T K Anil Kumar said in a circular recently.

The RT-PCR test centres set up at the airport. (Express Photo)

Apart from the conventional RT-PCR tests that cost Rs 500, additional rapid RT-PCR tests from multiple firms will also be available at airports, the health secretary’s order stated. The Abbott lD test will cost Rs 3,000, the Thermo-fisher Accula test Rs 1,500, the Tata MD 3 Gene Fast /Tata MDXF will cost Rs 1,200, and the Cepheid Gene Expert test will cost Rs 2,750, the order added.

