Bengaluru doctor with Omicron tests positive again, recovering well

A 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor, who is among the first cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, has again tested positive for Covid-19. His reports came late on Monday night.

The anesthesiologist had tested Covid-positive on November 22. Later, genome sequencing of his samples had revealed that he was infected with the Omicron variant. According to health officials, his last RT-PCR test was conducted on November 29 and as per the health ministry guidelines, he was subjected to the test again in which he remained positive for the virus.

Speaking to reporters, the doctor said that he did not have any travel history and is still unaware how he could have been infected with the variant.

Along with the doctor, his wife, an Ophthalmologist, their two children, two of his colleagues and four persons with travel history/contacts of travel history are being treated at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. Dean and Director of the hospital Dr Manoj Kumar HV said that he is yet to get the genome sequencing reports of the others who are admitted at the hospital. They all are recovering well including the doctor couple.



The ophthalmologist told The Indian Express that she was doing fine but was unaware about whether she was contracted with the new variant. “I even developed dizziness, chills and mild fever. We took up tests and were tested positive. We all are recovering and are responding well to the treatment. My oxygen saturation levels are intact.”

She said that it was for the first time that she and her husband tested positive. “Though we went to hospitals everyday, we were very careful. She also said that she was not aware of where her husband had contracted the virus but suspects that he might have got it from the workplace,” she said.