Old clothes instead of razor blade: Upalokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra scammed in Bengaluru online shopping fraud

Justice Phaneendra lodged a complaint alleging that the company, Good Max, had cheated him by sending an item different from what was ordered.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 13, 2026 08:12 PM IST
, Justice Phaneendra, attached to the Lokayukta office at the M S Building in Bengaluru, had placed an order for a men’s razor blade on February 4, through the website of a company identified as Good Max, Justice Phaneendra, attached to the Lokayukta office at the M S Building in Bengaluru, had placed an order for a men’s razor blade on February 4, through the website of a company identified as Good Max.(Photo: Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Justice K N Phaneendra, Upalokayukta, has filed a police complaint alleging online shopping fraud after receiving old clothes instead of a razor blade he had ordered on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Justice Phaneendra, attached to the Lokayukta office at the M S Building in Bengaluru, had placed an order for a men’s razor blade on February 4, through the website of a company identified as Good Max.

On February 9, a delivery executive, identified as Vijay from Shadowfax Surface Logistics, allegedly contacted him to confirm delivery. As he was at work, the parcel was delivered to his residence, and ₹699 was collected in cash.

However, upon returning home and opening the package later that evening, he reportedly found old clothes inside instead of the razor blade he had ordered.

When he contacted the delivery agent, the executive allegedly stated that he was not responsible for the contents of the parcel and advised him to approach the company concerned.

Justice Phaneendra subsequently lodged a complaint alleging that the company had cheated him by sending an item different from what was ordered. The logistics firm that delivered the consignment has also been named in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the CEN Police Station, Central Division (Cyber Crime Police) under section 66(D) (cheating by personation using electronic means) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property or alteration of valuable security) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Further investigations are underway

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh elections 2026,
Son of Bangladesh's former rulers set to be new PM as BNP sweeps polls
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
Advertisement