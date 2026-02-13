Old clothes instead of razor blade: Upalokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra scammed in Bengaluru online shopping fraud

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Justice K N Phaneendra, Upalokayukta, has filed a police complaint alleging online shopping fraud after receiving old clothes instead of a razor blade he had ordered on Wednesday.
According to the complaint, Justice Phaneendra, attached to the Lokayukta office at the M S Building in Bengaluru, had placed an order for a men’s razor blade on February 4, through the website of a company identified as Good Max.
On February 9, a delivery executive, identified as Vijay from Shadowfax Surface Logistics, allegedly contacted him to confirm delivery. As he was at work, the parcel was delivered to his residence, and ₹699 was collected in cash.
However, upon returning home and opening the package later that evening, he reportedly found old clothes inside instead of the razor blade he had ordered.
When he contacted the delivery agent, the executive allegedly stated that he was not responsible for the contents of the parcel and advised him to approach the company concerned.
Justice Phaneendra subsequently lodged a complaint alleging that the company had cheated him by sending an item different from what was ordered. The logistics firm that delivered the consignment has also been named in the complaint.
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the CEN Police Station, Central Division (Cyber Crime Police) under section 66(D) (cheating by personation using electronic means) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property or alteration of valuable security) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)
Further investigations are underway
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor's latest film O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, received mixed reviews and a lukewarm box office opening on its first day. Despite their successful past collaborations, the film earned only Rs 4.81 crore in India, leaving a long road ahead to recover its reported budget of Rs 125 crore. Shahid's recent box office track record has also been inconsistent.