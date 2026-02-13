Old clothes instead of razor blade: Upalokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra scammed in Bengaluru online shopping fraud

, Justice Phaneendra, attached to the Lokayukta office at the M S Building in Bengaluru, had placed an order for a men’s razor blade on February 4, through the website of a company identified as Good Max.(Photo: Representational image)

Justice K N Phaneendra, Upalokayukta, has filed a police complaint alleging online shopping fraud after receiving old clothes instead of a razor blade he had ordered on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Justice Phaneendra, attached to the Lokayukta office at the M S Building in Bengaluru, had placed an order for a men’s razor blade on February 4, through the website of a company identified as Good Max.

On February 9, a delivery executive, identified as Vijay from Shadowfax Surface Logistics, allegedly contacted him to confirm delivery. As he was at work, the parcel was delivered to his residence, and ₹699 was collected in cash.