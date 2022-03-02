Officials turning blind eye to illegal dumping of debris in Vrishabhavathi river: Bengaluru Navanirmana Party

Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) has accused real estate players of dumping debris illegally in the Vrishabhavathi river. Releasing a statement on Tuesday, the BNP also alleged that the authorities have not taken any action despite being repeatedly intimated about the problem.

“This has led to sewage water flowing through the farms located along the river. The illegal dumping is evident at Kambipura village in Survey Number 170, where the debris mound is at least 20 ft in height and is spread over a 700 ft area. Complaints made to officials at different levels have gone unheeded,” the party said.

The diversion of sewage water is also evident at Survey Numbers 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13, said the BNP, adding that farmers who own land alongside the river have lost close to an acre owing to sewage water flowing into their plots.

“Around 30 to 40 productive coconut trees have been washed away. The land has lost its fertility due to contamination. The illegal dumping has reduced the width of the actual flow area, thus resulting in the diversion,” the statement read.

“The issue has been brought to the notice of the district commissioner, sub-divisional officers, tahsildar, lokayukta, Kengeri sub-tahsildar officer, revenue department officers in Hemmigepura and the president of Kumbalgodu gram panchayat, among others. But none of these officials has given the issue a serious consideration. Instead, the complainants were threatened. The revenue office has reportedly not forwarded the complaint file to the tahsildar office for further action,” the BNP said.

The farmers said they have repeatedly approached the officials concerned, with the latest complaint being filed on February 9.

Local farmers have also submitted a complaint letter to the sub-inspector of Kumbalgodu police station. They said that even medical waste has started being dumped in this layout. “Owners in neighbouring layouts are making money by allowing the debris to be dumped here. This will lead to further diversion of sewage water into our farms and will worsen the situation,” a farmer said.

A farm owner, Chan Pasha, said: “We have lost 20 coconut trees and an acre of land. The land is completely filled with water, especially during the rainy season. We are having a difficult time, given that farming is the only source of income for our family. Some layout owners are violating rules and threatening us in the name of politicians.”

Another farmer, Murthy, from Survey Number 5 said: “Acres of fertile land have been lost owing to the diversion of sewage water. We are unable to make any profits from farming these days. The illegal dumping is happening in broad daylight and the rules governing the buffer zone are also being ignored completely. However, the officials have chosen to stay quiet on this issue.”

Srinivas, who owns two small plots in Survey Number 6, said, “We have lost around 15 coconut and arecanut trees so far. Another piece of land that I own is also turning into a sewage canal. Around 10 farmers in the area are facing this issue. But none of the officials has responded to our complaints.”

Supporting the farmers, Raman Sheshadri, a BNP member from Kengeri, said: “Despite the government’s hard stance on buffer zones around lakes and rivers… farmers continue to face problems on account of illegal dumping of debris. Untreated sewage water can cause serious damage to soil fertility, making it unfit for growing crops… The response of the officials is unacceptable. They should look into this matter immediately and punish the violators.”