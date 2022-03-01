Officials deployed to help Ukraine evacuees: CM Bommai

Updated: March 1, 2022 4:16:26 pm
Efforts to bring back Kannadigas from Ukraine are on and two officials have been deployed at Mumbai and New Delhi to help Karnataka students arriving from Ukraine reach their homes without any hassle, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday.
Speaking to mediapersons Bommai said, “The students, who are in the Northeastern part of Ukraine, are facing problems. The External Affairs Minister has been requested to make arrangements for their food and shelter and guide them to safety.”
He added, “The Romanian border is getting crowded and a request has been made to make separate arrangements for Kannadigas.”
