Official residence occupied, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to operate out of guest house

We have got indications that the official residence where chief secretary (P Ravikumar) resides now on Palace Road in Vasanth Nagar is favoured by the CM as it shares its walls with Bhagawan Sree Maruthi Temple, a senior official said. (File)

Nearly a fortnight after taking over as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai has decided to operate out of a guest house in Bengaluru owing to occupancies at official residences in the city.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) told The Indian Express that Bommai has decided to operate from Kumara Krupa guest house as a temporary measure. “The CM has been welcoming visitors at his personal residence in RT Nagar, but managing such a huge number of guests there has been tedious. So he has decided to work from Kumara Krupa, especially since former chief minister B S Yediyurappa continues to occupy the official residence Cauvery,” a senior official explained.

Karnataka Chief Secretary Residence (Express Photo) Karnataka Chief Secretary Residence (Express Photo)

“We have got indications that the official residence where chief secretary (P Ravikumar) resides now on Palace Road in Vasanth Nagar is favoured by the CM as it shares its walls with Bhagawan Sree Maruthi Temple. The CM had visited this temple before reaching Raj Bhavan to take his oath on July 28,” said an official from the Public Works Department, adding that a final decision on the matter will be taken by the Chief Minister.

Bhagawan Sree Maruthi Temple near Chief Secretary’s residence (Express Photo) Bhagawan Sree Maruthi Temple near Chief Secretary’s residence (Express Photo)

Renovation works will begin only after confirmation from the CMO, the official said.

Former chief ministers continuing to stay at the official government bungalow designated to them while they were in power is not new. “Siddaramaiah had stayed at Cauvery for nearly six months after stepping down as CM. Later, he got Cauvery allocated to (then) Industries Minister K J George to facilitate his stay there,” the official added.

Interestingly, Siddaramaiah himself was able to move in to Cauvery only about six months after he became the Chief Minister in 2013. Back then, however, the delay was due to extensive renovations carried out at the bungalow to suit his taste and to get the Vastu right.

Krishna, the home office that was in use by CM Yediyurappa for various meetings. (Express Photo) Krishna, the home office that was in use by CM Yediyurappa for various meetings. (Express Photo)

A source in the CMO has said that Bommai is likely to meet the public and other visitors at Krishna, the home-office used by former chief minister Yediyurappa for various meetings. Krishna is located near Lalit Ashok on Kumara Krupa East Road facing Bangalore Golf Club.