Bengaluru metro to open KR Puram-Whitefield line after March 10

The much-awaited 12.75km stretch of the KR-Whitefield metro line will be ready after March 10, Anjum Parvez, managing director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), said Friday.

The BMRCL had earlier invited the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) for inspection work on the stretch. Now there are some minor safety compliance issues to be addressed, according to Parvez.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Parvez said, “The BMRCL will be ready with the KR Puram-Whitefield line after March 10. The CMRS has issued the certification along with some safety compliance observations. Only after that will we be ready for operations.”

Parvez said the BMRCL would soon launch a common mobility card. “Very soon we will be launching common mobility cards compatible with the metro stations. Depending on the public demand, we will launch the cards in a phased manner,” he said.

While the KR Puram-Whitefield line is part of the phase 1 metro work of the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch, the phase 2 metro work between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli will start only by June.

The KR Puram-Whitefield line is aimed at reducing the travel time to 24 minutes from over an hour (by road). The stretch will have 12 stations and a direct walkway to the ITPL campus from the Pattandur Agrahara metro station.