Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets potential investors in Bengaluru

The government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), hosted the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru on September 28. The idea behind the meet is to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to potential investors who could invest in the state.

A senior government delegation led by Naveen Patnaik, chief minister of Odisha, reached Bengaluru Tuesday to participate in an investors’ meet on Wednesday. Multiple one-to-one meetings with potential investors across sectors like food-processing, aerospace and defence, healthcare etc. to discuss the possibilities of investing in Odisha and to cater to the ever-growing need of newer products and services in Eastern and North-East India. The investors were assured of best-in-class investment facilitation in Odisha.

Pleasure meeting Shri @rajneeeshkumar Ji, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of @Flipkart at #OdishaInvestorsMeet 2022 in #Bengaluru. Highlighted the immense possibilities in e-commerce sector in #Odisha and #InvestInOdisha opportunities available in the State. pic.twitter.com/Aik64uMYQJ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 28, 2022

Speaking at the event, Patnaik said, “Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in India because of our natural resource advantage and strategic location.”

He added, “Odisha’s abundant natural resources, skilled and productive human resources, progressive policies and strong result-oriented governance provide a unique ecosystem. Today, Odisha is ranked among the top states in India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the achievers status in the recently released ease of doing business ratings by the Government of India. The Make in Odisha Conclave ’22 (to be held in November and December) with Business Leadership Talks, Sectoral Sessions, Start-up Session, and Women Entrepreneurship Sessions, along with Cultural Programs offers an array of action spread over 5 days for investors and the public.”

Speaking on start-ups, he spoke about the establishment of O-Hub and Odisha Innovation Fund. “We have established Odisha Start-up Hub (O-Hub) in Bhubaneswar to provide a world-class incubation and co-working facility to state-based startups. We have also set up the Odisha Youth Innovation Fund to support grassroots innovations, which are essentially technological solutions and the development of successful business models by youths in different sectors.”

He also added, “As we enter into a new era of industrialisation propelled by advancements in technology and a philosophy of sustainability, we require a collaborative effort between the government, industry and people to ensure consistent growth.”

Patnaik mentioned that the markets in Eastern and North-Eastern India were on a faster growth path than other parts of the country and Odisha provides industries with the best facilities to set up units to cater to these markets.