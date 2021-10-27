World Occupational Therapy Day: NIMHANS announces introduction of adaptive clothing

On the occasion of World Occupational Therapy Day on Wednesday, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) announced the introduction of adaptive clothing to meet the needs of patients with physical, cognitive and sensory impairments and disabilities.

Shahi Exports led by its chief executive officer Ramalingam T has extended its support to the institute in designing adaptive clothing.

Adaptive clothing is designed to meet the needs of individuals with cognitive, physical and sensory disabilities.

“We are working with people with various neurological illnesses using both conventional and modern equipment like hand robotics and virtual reality. This year, we are introducing adaptive clothing,” Dr Anupam Gupta, the HOD of Neurorehabilitation, NIMHANS, said.

Dr Prathima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS said that clothing was important to make one feel confident. She said that there could be a possibility of starting a clothing unit on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, under which culturally appropriate clothing for patients could be designed.

“Adaptation is both a solution to functional problems as well as an opportunity to enhance people’s relationship with their social and physical surroundings. Some adaptations include using a built-up handle, spoon, plate guard, comb, writing aid and using enlarged buttons in dress. Occupational therapists help people with disabilities to do the things they want and need to do through therapeutic daily activities.

“Occupational therapists help people of all ages who have physical, sensory or cognitive problems. The objective of occupational therapy is to help people increase their functional independence in daily life while preventing or minimizing disability,” she said.

“Every individual life is made up of different occupations and vocations which are equivalent to meaningful everyday activities. Everyone has occupations – from the toddler whose occupation is to play and learn and develop important skills, to the older adult who engages with family and friends and manages home. When one suffers from a neurological or developmental disorder, this occupation is disrupted or fails to develop. Occupational therapy incorporates the valued occupations into the rehabilitation process and helps the patients overcome the disability,” Dr Murthy added.

While the Department of Neurological Rehabilitation has only four occupational therapists in the institute, the number of patients requiring the services is increasing.

Senior doctors at the institute said that there are only 22 beds for the inpatient services and a lot of patients are not willing to take the services since there are no private wards for rehabilitation.