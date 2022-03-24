Observe Ugadi as ‘religious day’: Karnataka govt to temples

The Karnataka Minister for Religious Endowments has asked all the temples under the Muzrai Department to mark Ugadi, the first day of the Hindu New Year, as a ‘Dharmika Dina’ (religious day).

Minister for Muzrai in Karnataka Shashikala Jolle in a release said, “The Religious Endowment Department in accordance with its religious background, we thought it was appropriate to celebrate Ugadi day as a religious day.”

“Since Ugadi is observed as New Year in Karnataka, the department has decided that temples should observe it as a religious day,” the Muzrai minister added.

The circular issued by the Minister has also instructed the authorities to conduct special pooja and distribute neem and jaggery in the temples, which ’emphasise that one should face positives and negatives with equanimity’.

“Special pooja should be conducted in the temples and prayers for the development of the state,” said the circular.