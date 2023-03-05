Objections within, but Karnataka BJP govt drops charges in communal, protest cases

THE law takes its course depending on who is in power — and their politics.

Between 2013 and 2018, the Congress government in Karnataka, under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, ordered the dropping of 176 cases against nearly 1600 activists of the SDPI and PFI, most of them linked to violating prohibitory orders. The BJP had strongly objected to the dropping.

Now, in the run-up to state elections, the shoe’s on the other foot.

Last October, for the second time since it came to power in 2019, the BJP state government in Karnataka over-ruled objections by the state police, its own Law Department and Department of Prosecution to help acquit 341 people accused in 34 cases which include hate speech, communal disturbances, and farmer protests.

The 34 cases, records reviewed by The Indian Express show, span 10 years from 2009-2019 — before the current government took charge.

Of these, 16 cases involve 113 activists of youth groups linked to the Sangh Parivar: Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV), an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad; Bajrang Dal, and the Sri Rama Sena. The remaining 18 are linked to protests by farmers and other groups, involving 228 individuals.

At the heart of this process lies the order issued on October 1, 2022, by the Home Department. It instructed the Department of Prosecution to file necessary applications before the courts concerned for the withdrawal of 34 cases, mentioned in an annexure.

This despite the fact that the state police, the prosecution department and the law department objected to the withdrawal of each of these 34 cases saying “not a fit case for withdrawal” according to documents placed before the state cabinet for clearance on September 19, 2022.

An analysis of records reviewed by The Indian Express shows to date, in eight cases, the accused have been acquitted on the basis of the October order.

Crime No 61/2016, Kodagu: Ajith Kumar, a right-wing activist and 17 others were accused of shouting slogans against Muslims and Islam. Request for dropping made by K G Bopaiah, BJP MLA from Virajpet in Kodagu. Acquittal: November 25, 2022.

Crime No 170/2017, Halageri (Haveri): Gururaj Vernekar and nine others were accused of attempting to enforce a bandh during communal tensions over an alleged case of sexual assault on a child. Request for dropping the case came from a senior state government official. Acquittal: January 5, 2023

Crime No 200/2017, Bagalkot: Laxman Gayakwad and seven others were accused of intruding into a mosque during prayers and disturbing the peace. The request for withdrawal was made by the BJP MLA from Hungund Doddanagowda G Patil. Acquittal: November 4, 2022.

Crime No 79/2013, Sullia (Dakshina Kannada): Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader Jagadish Karanth and four others were accused of making speeches against the Muslim community to disrupt communal harmony during a Hindu Samajotsava event. Request for withdrawal was made by local Sullia MLA S Angara who is also the ports and fisheries minister. Acquittal: December 9, 2022.

Crime No 91/2016, Mandya: HJV activists T L Ravishankar and nine others opposed the marriage of a Hindu girl with a Muslim man. Calling it “love jihad” they attempted to create a communal disturbance. Request for withdrawal made by BJP MLA N Ravikumar. Acquittal: November 23, 2022.

Crime No 84/2016, Mandya: Yogesha and five others from the Hindu Jagaran Vedike opposed Hindu-Muslim marriage alleging that the marriage was a case of `love jihad’. Request for withdrawal by BJP MLC N Ravikumar. Acquittal: November 17, 2022

Crime No 244/2017, Mandya: Balu C and five other activists of the HJV protested the arrest of HJV leader Jagadish Karanth in Mangalore. They burnt tyres and blocked traffic. Request for withdrawal by BJP MLC N Ravikumar. Acquittal: November 17, 2022.

Crime No 178/2017, Chikaballapur: HJV leader Keshav Murthy delivered a provocative speech against Muslims and Kannada literary personalities like Girish Karnad and K S Bhagwan at a HJV meeting. Request for withdrawal was made by the HJV activist Keshav Murthy. Acquittal: February 8, 2023.

When contacted, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said: “It’s not only right wing activists, there are people involved in farmer protests, in language protests…Many of these cases are filed against innocent people and unnecessarily.” Law Minister J C Madhu Swamy had echoed this in August 2022.

“It is a collective decision of the government,” said Home Secretary (II) S Ravi, an IPS officer.

Incidentally, in 2020 as well, as many as 21 cases of communal incidents were dropped by courts in Karnataka based on a similar order dated August 31, 2020. That had benefited 206 members of Hindu groups, including the BJP MP from Mysuru Prathap Simha, and 106 Muslims as well.

This prompted a PIL in the Karnataka High Court by advocate Sudha Katwa. Last year, the court said that cases cannot be dropped against elected representatives without its clearance.

Since the October 1, 2022 order, the BJP government, it is learnt, has again decided to withdraw a third tranche of 21 cases on February 21. The third order is yet to be issued but officials confirmed that some of these cases pertain to communal incidents.