More than 130 nursing students hospitalised in Mangaluru, food poisoning suspected

In a suspected case of food poisoning, more than 130 students of a nursing college in Karnataka’s Mangaluru fell ill on Monday after eating food at their respective hostels and were admitted to several hospitals in the city after they complained of stomach pain, diarrhoea and vomiting, the police said.

The incident was reported at City Nursing and Paramedical Hostel in Shaktinagar on Monday afternoon, the police said. The students had eaten ghee rice and chicken in the afternoon. By 4.30 pm, around 68 students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea and within hours, by 7 pm, nearly 137 students were admitted to various hospitals.

Dr Jagadeesh, the Mangaluru district surveyor, visited the spot and filed a police complaint stating that it is suspected that the students had consumed poisoned food. In his complaint, he also alleged that despite the college hostel authorities learning about the incident, they did not inform the district administration and also failed to check the quality of the food.

Jagadeesh told The Indian Express that officials have collected food samples and are investigating further. “Prima facie, it is clear that there was food poisoning but we do not know whether someone has done it deliberately,” he said.

According to sources, 52 students are admitted at A J Hospital, 42 at Fr Muller’s Hospital, 18 at KMC Hospital, 14 at Unity Hospital, 8 at City Hospital and 3 at Mangala Hospital.

The Mangaluru East police have registered a case under sections 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).