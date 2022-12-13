Despite NTCA direction, Kali Tiger Reserve yet to get full time veterinarian

Although the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has mandated the chief wildlife wardens across the country to place full time veterinary doctors in the tiger reserves, in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, the Kali Tiger Reserve is yet to get a veterinary doctor.

While Bandipur, Nagarhole, BRT and Bhadra Tiger Reserves have dedicated veterinarians, it has been two years since the direction but a veterinarian is yet to be appointed at Kali Tiger Reserve.

After wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni brought up the issue before the NTCA, chief wildlife warden (Karnataka) Rajiv Ranjan was directed by the NTCA to submit an action taken report in this regard.

In a letter to the NTCA, Kulkarni said, “Although Bandipur, Nagarhole, BRT and Bhadra Tiger Reserves have dedicated veterinarians, Kali Tiger Reserve in the Uttara Kannada district is yet to have a dedicated veterinarian. As you are aware, absence of a full time veterinarian may cause several difficulties as the Park administration needs to wait for the arrival of veterinarians for several veterinary interventions. As the Kali Tiger Reserve is turning into a promising tiger habitat due to better protection and management, it is important to appoint a full time veterinarian which will be in compliance with various Standard Operating Procedures issued by the NTCA which is a statutory requirement. Therefore, you are requested to take necessary action to appoint a full time veterinarian to Kali Tiger Reserve in compliance with the NTCA Directive.”

Kali Tiger Reserve director Maria Christu Raja said, “We are looking forward to having a veterinary cell here in the reserve. This will also help in research.”

According to a letter dated November 28, 2019, the NTCA had directed the chief wildlife wardens across the country to appoint veterinary doctors in tiger reserves.

The letter added, “You are also aware that while managing the situations of Human Animal Conflict, the role of Veterinary Doctors is very important. Further, there are certain Guidelines and Standard Operation Procedure (SOPs) issued by this Authority for dealing with cases of tiger death, disposal of carcass and management of tiger in human dominated areas where it is mandatory to have a veterinary doctor in the concerned team/committee. In view of this, I am directed to request you to take note of the above and take necessary action for ensuring appointment of full time veterinary doctors in tiger reserves in your state.”