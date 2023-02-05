scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Allow NRIs to stay in India for 182 days a year, instead of 120: Narayana Murthy

Speaking at the 14th Development Dialogue conference of the Deshpande Foundation in Hubballi Saturday, Murthy suggested that increasing the number of such days even up to 250 would have no negative impact on the country

Narayana Murthy (File)
Listen to this article
Allow NRIs to stay in India for 182 days a year, instead of 120: Narayana Murthy
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to restore the previous policy that allowed Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to stay in India for a maximum of 182 days a year, instead of the current 120 days.

Speaking at the 14th Development Dialogue conference of the Deshpande Foundation in Hubballi Saturday, Murthy suggested that increasing the number of such days even up to 250 would have no negative impact on the country but it would rather bring benefits, including more time with these valuable individuals and a positive impact on startups in India.

Also read |Felt it was my dharma to take over as UK PM: Rishi Sunak

“I have had umpteen debates with ministers in Atal Bihar Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh governments on how we should welcome NRIs with much respect and admiration,” he said.

He pointed out that reducing the stay from 182 to 120 days did not result in additional tax revenue. “NRIs from countries such as the Middle East, US, UK, Canada, Singapore and others visit India for less than 182 days in a financial year. The Finance Act 2020 reduced this period to 120 days in cases where the total taxable income in India is more than Rs 15 lakh. There is nothing wrong even if it is increased to 250 days,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty
More from Bangalore

Reiterating his request to the finance minister, political leaders and bureaucracy to warmly welcome NRIs, Murthy said they bring added value to the country and “do not ask for anything in return”.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 12:12 IST
Next Story

I tried Asus’ glasses-free 3D laptop and it was awesome

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close