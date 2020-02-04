Now, you can cover distance between Hubli to Dharwad in 35 minutes

According to officials, the HD-BRTS started running air-conditioned Volvo buses on a trial basis in October 2018. (Photo/Twitter World Bank India) According to officials, the HD-BRTS started running air-conditioned Volvo buses on a trial basis in October 2018. (Photo/Twitter World Bank India)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday inaugurated the Hubli-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HD-BRTS), South India’s only dedicated public transport corridor.

The HD-BRTS has been implemented at a cost of Rs 970.87 crore on the 22.3 km dedicated corridor between Hubballi and Dharwad for ‘Chigari’ buses. The project includes 32 median bus stations, bus terminals, depots, and workshops. Buses will approximately take 35 minutes to complete the journey, according to the HD-BRTS Public Relation Officer.

According to officials, in October 2018, the HD-BRTS started running air-conditioned Volvo buses on a trial basis. As of now, the number of passengers using this service has crossed one lakh-mark a day.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Manjunath Jadenavar, HD-BRTS PRO said, “Around 100 AC buses are currently plying on the HD-BRTS corridor, In the coming days, 50 more buses will be inducted in BRTS fleet.”

According to the HD-BRTS website, the trunk corridor includes segregated bus ways, controlled bus stations, physical and fare integration with BRT feeder, off-board ticketing through smart cards and tokens, and high-quality buses (standard as well as articulated). The corridor is designed for operating regular and express services. The BRT corridor consists of two lanes for BRTS buses on either side of the median bus station facilitating overtaking lanes for express services. four vehicular underpass are proposed to facilitate the movement of traffic across the BRTS corridor.

In November last year, the project bagged Union government’s “Best Urban Mass Transit project” Award of Excellence for the year 2019. The HD-BRTS had put behind ten metro services and nine BRTS services across India, including Bengaluru Metro, Chennai Metro, Ahmedabad BRTS and others to win this award.

The BRTS corridor is designed with central bus lanes, to minimize interference of traffic plying on the mixed traffic lanes. “In a closed system, BRT lane is restricted only for BRT buses. The average speed of BRT buses in a closed system is invariably higher than an open system. All buses have similar configurations, with the same width and position of the door and floor height. Junctions are easier to manage with fewer signal phases,” Jadenavar said.

The buses running on the BRT corridor are mounted with GPS devices to track its location, which will provide real-time information to commuters. The BRTS bus runs from morning 6 am to 12 am at midnight.

