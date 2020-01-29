Now, pay for parking at Bengaluru railway station beyond 7 minutes

KSR Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore City) Railway Station is situated in the busy Majestic area of the Karnataka capital. Express Photo KSR Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore City) Railway Station is situated in the busy Majestic area of the Karnataka capital. Express Photo

People parking at the Bengaluru railway station will now have to pay a fee if the vehicle isn’t removed within seven minutes. The Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru railway station also has a new access control system and toll gates at entry and exit points.

In addition, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), which has been responsible for the development of the system, has revised the parking fee — to a minimum of Rs 25 (Rs 20 earlier) for four-wheelers and other commercial vehicles, and Rs 12 for two-wheelers (from Rs 10).

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an IRSDC official confirmed that the gates have been installed at entry and exit points to both platform number 1 and platform number 8 of the railway station.

“The major aim behind introducing the system is to decongest the busy railway station, thereby helping passengers enter and exit more smoothly. With the computerised system now in place, details of each vehicle entering the premises will be recorded online, improving security too,” the official said.

The parking tariff per day has also been revised. While it will cost Rs 400 (Rs 300 earlier) for four-wheelers to be parked up to 24 hours, two-wheelers will pay Rs 80 (Rs 50 earlier). Interestingly, even bicycles parked in the station premised for a day will now be charged (Rs 60 per day).

According to South Western Railway (SWR) officials, at least 2,000 vehicles on an average — including 600 cars — enter the station premises daily.

With bike and bicycle rental services available on the premises and BMTC buses allowed to stop right in front of the station, officials claim the new system will help passengers and avoid traffic issues.

