Now, Mysuru to Mangaluru in an hour, flight services to begin from Dec 10

Now, travelling between Mysuru and Mangaluru will take just an hour, courtesy the much-awaited direct flight operations between the key Karnataka cities scheduled to begin from December 10.

The new flight will be operated Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays initially, and will be operated by Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India Ltd. According to officials, the flight’s services might be extended as daily services if a good demand is observed.

As per the schedule, flight 9I 532 will depart from Mysuru at 11.15 am and will reach Mangaluru at 12.15 pm. In its return journey, flight 9I 533 will take off from Mangaluru at 12.40 pm to land in Mysuru at 1.40 pm.

The flight service is expected to help hundreds of regular travellers on the route who spend around 6 to 8 hours in a train or by a bus connecting these two cities. The journey usually gets challenging during the rainy season due to landslides in Kodagu.

According to the airline’s officials, the new flight is likely to add convenience to flyers travelling to meet their family and friends in the ongoing and upcoming festival season. “Bookings are open and there are various promotional offers. To check these out, log on to http://www.airindia.in or contact any of the travel agents,” officials added.

With the introduction of the new flight, the number of air movements from Mysuru airport will rise to 14. At present, services from the airport offer to and fro connectivity to Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Kochi.

