Now, Bengaluru civic body plans to cut 833 trees for Namma Metro work

The 19-km-long project from Central Silk Board junction till Baiyappanahalli depot consists of 13 elevated metro stations which include road widening, utility diversion and other works. (Express Archive)

The Bengaluru civic body — Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — has issued a public consultation to cut down 833 trees on the Outer Ring Road to make way for construction work of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

According to BBMP’s notification on Thursday, 833 trees are causing a hindrance to construction of the metro from Central Silk Board to Kadubeesanahalli.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forest HS Ranganatha Swamy said, “People can file objections before July 4 regarding this notification. Most of these trees are not old and are planted on medians. There is a court order stating that the authorities seeking to cut trees must plant 10 saplings.”

Recently, the forest department had proposed cutting down 6,316 trees on the outskirts of Bengaluru to rejuvenate the Singanayakanahalli lake as a part of the Hebbal-Nagawara Valley Project.

The move was opposed by Environmental activist Greta Thunberg-backed Fridays For Future which launched an online campaign against it.

According to the Bengaluru civic body, the city, which is often known as ‘Garden City Bengaluru’, has lost as many as 1,293 trees in the last one year.

Forest department extends deadline after people protest cutting 6,316 trees

After opposition by several environmental activists against the forest department’s proposal to cut 6,316 trees for the Hebbal-Nagawara Valley Project, the department has extended the deadline following protests.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, B Venkatesh, Chief Conservator of Forests of Bengaluru circle said, “The deadline has been extended by 20 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Also, several activists filed objections saying that this is not the correct time to take such a decision.”

The lake rejuvenation is to be carried out by the department of minor irrigation and groundwater development as part of the Hebbal-Nagawara valley project, which aims to recharge 65 big water tanks spread across the arid taluks of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur districts at an estimated cost of Rs 948 crore.