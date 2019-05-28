Now, Bangalore to Mysore in 55 minutes

Travelling to Mysore from Bangalore is going to get easier and faster from now on. Alliance Air, Air India’s subsidiary that operates domestic routes as per the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagril -UDAN)will commence operations of Bangalore-Mysore flight service on June 7.

Advertising

Flight AI 9539 will operate five days a week with special economy seats costing Rs 1,365. The same for super value economy class is fixed at Rs 1, 589 now. Air India officials assert that Alliance Air’s ATR-72 which has a seating capacity of 70 will ply on the route except for Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha will flag off the services on June 7 from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Confirming this, he wrote on Twitter, “Will flag off the Bengaluru-Mysuru flight on June 7th. Thank u @narendramodi ji and @jayantsinha ji.”

Will flag off the Bengaluru-Mysuru flight on June 7th. Thank u @narendramodi ji and @jayantsinha ji. pic.twitter.com/6i0AqOkmjw — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) May 27, 2019

As per the schedule, the flight will take off from Bengaluru at 10.30 am to land at the Mysuru airport at 11.25 am. The same flight on its return journey (AI 9540) will depart from Mysuru at 12 noon to land back in Bengaluru at 1 pm.

As per UDAN 3.0, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also granted flights to Gwalior, Jamnagar, Agra, Thanjavur, and Kalaburagi from Bengaluru apart from Mysuru. The same scheme has announced Mysuru flights to Goa, Hyderabad, Belagavi and Kochi apart from the new flight to the state capital.

While travelling to Mysore from Bangalore via road takes 3.5 hours, the fastest train (12007 MGR Chennai Central -Mysuru Shatabdi Express) takes 2 hours time.