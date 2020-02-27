Bengaluru: Notorious history-sheeter Slum Bharath killed in police encounter

The North division police inspector Venkataramanappa shot two bullets when Bharath (32) opened fire on policemen (Representational Image) The North division police inspector Venkataramanappa shot two bullets when Bharath (32) opened fire on policemen (Representational Image)

Two days after he was arrested in Uttar Pradesh, notorious history-sheeter ‘Slum’ Bharath was killed in an encounter with Bengaluru police Thursday.

The North division police inspector Venkataramanappa shot two bullets when Bharath (32) opened fire on policemen with an illegal weapon near Hesaraghatta in early hours.

Bharath was arrested by the Karnataka police in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. According to police, Bharath was taken to the places to recreate the scene of a crime.

“At around 2 am Bharath’s associates got tip-off about police taking him to various places in the city and came to attack the police vehicle carrying Bharath and fired two rounds at officers and police staff,” a senior police official told Indianexpress.com.

“When police were protecting themselves, Bharath successfully escaped from the spot with the help of his associates and they took him along with them in their car,” police added.

Immediately after Bharath escaped, police sent messages to all the police stations across the city and at around 5 am in the morning police he was spotted near Hesaraghatta road. The police then immediately rushed to the spot and attacked the car where Bharath and his associates were traveling, but Bharath opened fire at the policemen that hit their vehicles and injured one police constable. The police retaliated by firing two bullets at Bharat.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) N Shashi Kumar said, “Police constable Subhash of Nandini Layout police station got injured in the incident and admitted to the hospital. Immediately we took Bharath to the hospital but he died as he didn’t respond for treatment.”

Bharath, a native of Tamil Nadu, is involved in 50 criminal cases including murder, in Tumakuru, Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur districts, and Bengaluru.

