‘Nothing for Karnataka’: CM Siddaramaiah slams Union Budget 2026

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday slammed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that no projects were announced for the state.

Addressing a news conference in Kalaburagi, he said, “Karnataka got nothing. As usual, they gave us zero. Not only for Karnataka, but there is nothing in it for South India.”

Though high-speed rail corridors from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Chennai were announced, “Karnataka will not benefit much from it,” he said, noting that most of the rail network will not be in Karnataka. Rather, it would have been beneficial if a Bengaluru to Mumbai or Bengaluru to Mangaluru train had been announced, Siddaramaiah added.