Noted Kannada poet K S Nisar Ahmed passes away at 84

Renowned Kannada poet K S Nisar Ahmed passed away in his residence in Bengaluru’s Padmanabhanagar on Sunday. He was 84.

Popular as “Nityotsava Kavi”, Ahmed was suffering from various age-related ailments.

Born in Devanahalli on February 5, 1936, Ahmed was a geology professor by profession even though he left a mark in various forms of literature, be it criticism, children’s literature, translations of several Shakespeare plays into Kannada, among others.

A leading poet in the Navya literary movement, Prof Ahmed was awarded the Pampa Award (the highest literary award in Karnataka) in 2017. He also went on to inaugurate the 407th edition of the Dasara in the same year.

Also a recipient of the Rajyotsava award in 1981, Prof Ahmed was conferred with the Padma Sri in 2008.

His work, Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu (Sheep sir, sheep), which mocked the herd mentality among the masses in following their leader, was among his most popular works.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “He has contributed some of the best works across genres of Kannada literature to date. Nisar Ahmed is, undoubtedly, an asset to Kannada literature and his loss is irreparable to us.”

Former CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumarswamy wrote on Twitter that Ahmed’s ‘Jogada siri belakainalli” is something that would keep ringing in his years. “The literary contributions Nisar Ahmed made, as a cultural ambassador of our state, stands unique,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah remembered Prof. Ahmed as a “free bird who worked on his literature.” He added that the poet never restricted himself to any community.

