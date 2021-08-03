‘Not ideological endorsement’: Ananthkumar’s daughter clarifies pro-JD(S) tweet

Days after she called the JD(S) “a strong political force”, Vijeta Ananthkumar, daughter of former Union Minister and Karnataka BJP leader late H N Ananthkumar, clarified that her statement was just a “political observation” and not an “ideological endorsement”.

Why Karnataka politics is really interesting? JDS is still a very strong political force — Vijeta AnanthKumar (@vijeta_at) July 29, 2021

Vijeta’s July 29 tweet led to speculation that either she or someone from her family would switch loyalties to JD(S). JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had even invited Tejaswini Ananthkumar, Vijeta’s mother, to join the party.

Dismissing the speculation, Vijeta, who is a policy researcher, said that it was “iniquitous” to link her ideas and opinions to that of her family members.

She said, “There is an ideology and then there is political analysis or observation, these are often confused to be one and the same. As a keen learner, this was my political observation and not my ideological endorsement.”

Further, she added that her father had “built BJP in Karnataka brick by brick” along with lakhs of workers over the span of 35 years. “Amma (Tejaswini) has been tirelessly working for the society in the areas of hunger, nutrition and environment and the party with the utmost integrity,” she noted.

Tejaswini, who is at present the state vice-president of BJP, was denied a Lok Sabha seat from the Bangalore South constituency in the 2019 polls. The party had instead opted for Tejasvi Surya, a fresh face then, who went on to win his debut elections by a margin of 3.31 lakh votes.

On joining politics, Vijeta said: “I believe that the political journey of any individual does not begin like this, it must start by serving the party and working as a Karyakarta. It is their support and teaching that makes you a leader.”

“Appa has taught me that nobody is an enemy and mutual respect is fundamental to a democratic system. My expression of respect should not be misunderstood as me joining any party. I have a long journey ahead and want to enhance my learning to serve my Motherland,” she added.

Thank you @vijeta_at for acknowledging it. When Shri Ananth Kumar Sir was representing he always stood for our state’s interests. However, today, despite having 25 BJP MPs we’ve no one raising the voice for state. We will always be grateful for his contribution for our state.. https://t.co/rmy4ew6Ze9 — Prajwal Revanna (@iPrajwalRevanna) July 29, 2021

Earlier, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s reaction to Vijeta’s tweet had also generated interest among many. “Thank you Vijeta for acknowledging it. When Shri Ananth Kumar Sir was representing he always stood for our state’s interests. However, today, despite having 25 BJP MPs we’ve no one raising the voice for the state. We will always be grateful for his contribution to our state,” he had tweeted.

Prajwal Revanna is the son of former minister H D Revanna and the grandson of JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda.