Not Bhagavad Gita, students need to be taught Constitution, writers urge Karnataka CM Bommai in open letter

In the backdrop of the hijab row and the banning of Muslim shopkeepers from Hindu festivals in Karnataka, 61 eminent personalities, including writers and activists, have written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking his intervention to protect the peace and harmony of the state.

As the state government mulls introducing Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum, the letter stated that the students should instead be taught the Constitution of India.

The letter, signed by writers such as K Marulusiddappa, Prof SG Siddaramaiah, Banjagere Jayaprakash, Banjagere Jayaprakash and many others, urged the chief minister to withdraw the guidelines which ban Muslim girls to wear hijab at education institutions and prohibit Muslim shopkeepers from annual temple festivals.

Extremist forces have been successful in using the hijab row as a tool to deprive poor Muslim students of their right to education, the letter said.

The letter stated that just as the schools reopened after a break of two years owing to Covid-19, the atmosphere of educational institutions is polluted by controversies. “… the government has also decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita as part of the school syllabus. We are of the view that children should be studying the constitution instead,” the letter said.

While people are already burdened by other issues like Covid-19, high inflation rates, unemployment and salary cuts, it is disheartening to see that peace and harmony are being disturbed daily, the letter said.