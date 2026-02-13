North Karnataka’s drug kingpin Mahboob Daula finally nabbed under stringent PIT-NDPS Act

Mehboob Daula, a resident of Ballari, has been accused of running an interstate drug trafficking network for nearly two decades.

The Ballari police on Friday detained alleged drug kingpin Mahboob Daula under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, in what officials described as a major crackdown on organised narcotics networks in North Karnataka.

The police said cases have been registered against him since 2015 across multiple districts, including Mysuru, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Vijayanagara, apart from areas within the Ballari Range. His alleged operations are said to have extended into neighbouring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.