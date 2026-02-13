North Karnataka’s drug kingpin Mahboob Daula finally nabbed under stringent PIT-NDPS Act

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Ballari police on Friday detained alleged drug kingpin Mahboob Daula under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, in what officials described as a major crackdown on organised narcotics networks in North Karnataka.
Daula, a resident of Rani Thota in Ballari, has been accused of running an interstate drug trafficking network for nearly two decades.
The police said cases have been registered against him since 2015 across multiple districts, including Mysuru, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Vijayanagara, apart from areas within the Ballari Range. His alleged operations are said to have extended into neighbouring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
According to the police, despite repeated arrests and prosecutions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Daula allegedly continued his involvement in drug trafficking, posing what officers termed a serious threat to public order and youth in the region.
Based on a detailed review of documented cases and after consulting legal experts, Ballari police invoked Section 3(1) of the PIT-NDPS Act, which allows for preventive detention of habitual offenders. The police said this was the fifth instance warranting preventive detention against the accused.
The detention order was approved by the Government Review Committee and issued by the authorised officer empowered by the State Government.
On February 13, the Ballari Superintendent of Police traced Daula and formally executed the detention order. The police said constitutional safeguards were followed, including informing the accused of the grounds of detention and notifying his family members.
Dr P S Harsha, IGP, Ballari Range, said the action was taken after an in-depth analysis of Daula’s criminal history spanning nearly 20 years.
“Despite multiple prosecutions, the accused continued to indulge in unlawful activities, demonstrating a clear disregard for the law. This was a fit case for preventive detention to curtail activities that are precarious to social harmony and the future of youth,” he said.
Calling it a first-of-its-kind detention under the PIT-NDPS Act in North Karnataka, officers said the move signals tougher enforcement against entrenched drug networks in the region. The police also appealed to the public, especially youth, to stay away from narcotics and cooperate in efforts to curb drug trafficking.
Further monitoring of the accused’s network and associates is underway, the police added.
