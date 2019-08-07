North Karnataka floods: Heavy rain affects bus and train services from Bengaluru

Karnataka continues to reel under heavy downpour and floods that have crippled the daily life of people in northern parts of the state.

According to reports, the outflow from the reservoirs of the Krishna basin caused the inundation of several villages and farmlands. The rainfall also led to the disruption of train and bus services from cities like Bengaluru, Hubli-Dharwad towards Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Yadgir, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts.

Meanwhile, the train services between Londa in Belagavi and Tinaighat in Uttara Kannada had been suspended from 1 am on Tuesday morning until further notice.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) confirmed that all interstate buses bound for Mumbai and Pune are operating until Nippani due to a blockage on National Highway 4. According to reports, the route between Ankola and Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district is also blocked after heavy rainfall. Connection to Hyderabad, Pune and Hubballi will be affected. The buses are now being operated via Sirsi.

After the high quantum of outflow from Basavasagar reservoir, six islands remained cut off and two key bridges were submerged in Yadgir district. The alarming water level across the Chikkapadasalagi bridge has resulted in a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles.